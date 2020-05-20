In Your Say, Crikey readers share their thoughts on Peter Dutton's proposed bill that would increase surveillance powers.

Our journalism usually sits behind a paywall, but we believe this is the time to make more of our content freely available to as many readers as possible. For more free coverage, sign up to COVID-19 Watch

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

News last week of Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s proposal to increase surveillance powers had many Crikey readers dismayed at the continued erosion of civil liberties. And Janine Perrett’s column about the blissful break from politics inspired others to tell us about what you learned while our politicians were under lockdown.

Have you got thoughts on something we’ve published in Crikey? Share them with us at [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication.

David Ritchie writes: The ever-increasing erosion of civil liberties and encroachment of security/intelligence services powers is disgraceful.

Since 9/11 both sides of politics have been a party to it, but for the Liberals to accelerate the process is even more alarming and would have most liberal political theorists turning in their graves.

Thanks for signing up! Check your email and activate to start receiving up-to-date information on COVID-19 Independent journalism is an essential service. Sign up here to get our free, daily newsletter: COVID-19 Watch. Please enter your email address Sign up

I had always thought these sorts of laws (with draconian punishments) and controls would come from the socialist left NOT from the Liberal right. But Peter Dutton and his cronies have proved me wrong.

Sandy Schmidt writes: Now that Laura Norder is back in town (aka Peter Dutton), I am astounded why anyone would download this tracing app under the guise of COVIDSafe.

Marian Arnold writes: The scariest part of this is will the Labor party wave it through for fear that they will be labelled soft on terrorism and hence hoist on their own petard in the event of gaining power and seeking to review the draconian laws that so appeal to Peter Dutton?

Ian Ferrier writes: Alas, the autumn holidays are over and here we go again with our political leaders going at it as usual.

None of them seem to get it, do they? We’re not interested in the jibes at their opponents or them patting themselves on their backs.

I wish they would just do the right thing for the WHOLE country not what pleases their backers and ego.

We should demand that no one is allowed to be elected unless they’ve actually worked in the real world for at least 10 years and understand what it’s like outside of their political party bubble.

They have had a circuit breaker, now is the time to gets things working better for everyone.

Marcus Wigan writes: The dominance of issues requiring some technical understanding, be it medical or IT, became so glaringly obvious when contacting politicians offices during this brief lull. When contacting politicians offices on the app issues for example, the sheer gulf of ignorance that became apparent was disconcerting.

I gained a very visceral understanding of the depths of scientific ignorance and essential dismissive bad faith towards community input from many that I also came to understand just why trust in government has fallen so low.

Not something I wanted to learn.