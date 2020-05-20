Game on: media using code war with big tech to access user data

Big media companies like News Corp are fighting tech giants for greater access to your user data, and they may be getting a little help from the ACCC.

(Image: Unsplash/Con Karampelas) There’s an industry secret buried in the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) concepts paper on the proposed mandatory code between big media and big tech platforms released yesterday: big media wants the proposed code to give them access to the deep data that the big tech platforms have on news users.