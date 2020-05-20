Coronavirus Coronavirus The Road Out

Nice JobKeeper set to juice GDP numbers. Naughty JobSeeker not counted

There'll be some extra value for the government's JobKeeper money when it's included in GDP — but JobSeeker payments will be left out.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett) It may come with a heady price tag, but the government's massive JobKeeper expenditure will help spare its blushes when the June quarter GDP numbers are released in September by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).