It may come with a heady price tag, but the government's massive JobKeeper expenditure will help spare its blushes when the June quarter GDP numbers are released in September by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
Coronavirus / The Road Out
Nice JobKeeper set to juice GDP numbers. Naughty JobSeeker not counted
There'll be some extra value for the government's JobKeeper money when it's included in GDP — but JobSeeker payments will be left out.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.