Government procurement will be the key tool for onshoring more manufacturing, Industry Minister Karen Andrews will say in a major speech today.
Government procured itself a serious problem when it signed up to trade treaty
The Coalition will use government procurement to drive greater Australian manufacturing. Only problem is it's given foreign firms access to government contracts and let them sue if we choose local.
