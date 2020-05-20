Stringent policies against sex workers, brothels and escort agencies by banks and payment systems have been laid bare for the first time in research conducted by the advocacy group Sex Work Law Reform Victoria.
It’s sex discrimination: banks strip brothels and escort agencies of their rights
They are legal businesses that pay tax and have stringent rules and regulations. But that's not enough to allow them to bank their earnings.
