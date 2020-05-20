It’s been nearly two months since Scott Morrison unveiled his National Covid Co-ordination Commission, a body staffed largely by business, public service and former political leaders, that was intended to plan Australia’s pandemic recovery.
Coronavirus / Reshaping Oz
Australia’s COVID commission faces questions over gas conflicts
The National Covid Co-ordination Commission has been in place for two months, and now questions are being asked about how it manages the conflicts of its members.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.