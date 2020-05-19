According to the government, 60% of the 1400 people currently held in immigration detention centres in Australia have a criminal history (which could include unpaid parking fines). So, 40% of immigration detainees have no criminal history at all.
Phone ban push gives Border Force new powers, treats detainees as criminals
Immigration detention centres are not prisons. Or at least, that's how it's meant to be in theory.
