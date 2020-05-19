Phone ban push gives Border Force new powers, treats detainees as criminals

Immigration detention centres are not prisons. Or at least, that's how it's meant to be in theory.

Acting Federal Minister for Immigration Alan Tudge (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett) According to the government, 60% of the 1400 people currently held in immigration detention centres in Australia have a criminal history (which could include unpaid parking fines). So, 40% of immigration detainees have no criminal history at all.