Nine’s night as Lego Masters ended with 1.92 million for the winner’s announcement and 1.59 million for all the lead up -- a program average of 1.76 million.
Lego Masters goes out on top
Lego Masters finished its season with a bang last night.
Lego Masters finished its season with a bang last night.
Nine’s night as Lego Masters ended with 1.92 million for the winner’s announcement and 1.59 million for all the lead up -- a program average of 1.76 million.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.