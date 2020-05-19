Allegations of torture, solitary confinement and suicide attempts by Kylie Moore-Gilbert have quickly been shut down by her family as the Australian-British academic faces her 20th month in prison.
Denial of torture allegations opens new front in the push to free Australian academic
As negotiations continue for the release of Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert from an Iranian prison, her family has denied claims that she has been tortured by the regime.
