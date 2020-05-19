Denial of torture allegations opens new front in the push to free Australian academic

As negotiations continue for the release of Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert from an Iranian prison, her family has denied claims that she has been tortured by the regime.

(Image: AAP/Supplied by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) Allegations of torture, solitary confinement and suicide attempts by Kylie Moore-Gilbert have quickly been shut down by her family as the Australian-British academic faces her 20th month in prison.