Rumours of vaccines, treatments, clinical trials and flattened curves have caused global governments to reopen their economies, with the world keen to get back on its feet.
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
The world cannot wait to restart
Officials from Europe warn we might need to push forward without a vaccine, while doctors trial a novel treatment for COVID-19.
