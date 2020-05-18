Good morning early birds. Australia and The EU gather support for an independent probe into the origins of COVID-19, and The Greens prepare to launch their post-COVID recovery plan. It’s the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

SUPPORT FOR INDEPENDENT INQUIRY

The European Union and Australia have amassed support from over 60 other countries for an independent inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus ahead of today’s World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva.

As the ABC reports, the EU motion — which does not specifically mention China or Wuhan — calls on the WHO to work with the World Organisation for Animal Health to “identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts”. The US has yet to sign on.

TAIWAN VOTE: Today’s meeting will also include a vote on whether Taiwan is admitted as an observer to the WHA, which, as Nikkei Asian Review reports, is unlikely to go Taipei’s way but will demonstrate a significant global push against China’s insistence on “One China” representation.

THE GREENS’ POST-COVID PLAN

The Greens will today launch a post-COVID recovery plan, ‘Invest To Recovery’, to guarantee anyone under 30 a job, better income, or a free place at university or TAFE.

The ABC and The Guardian report that the plan to rebuild the economy, which would require the federal government take on $300 billion in debt, will also call for:

$24 billion over 10 years for public education

almost 900,000 jobs building renewable energy infrastructure in the public and private sectors

$60 billion to revive domestic manufacturing and processing

$25 billion in public transport

a $6 billion nature fund

a $2.3 billion entertainment and creative industries fund to put artists into every school and library in Australia and pay for festivals, films and live performances

maintaining the current, above-poverty JobSeeker rate of $1100 a fortnight

Last week, the party also signed on to a global call from US Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to forgive student debt in the face of the global recession.

PS: With the ACTU also calling for a $30-a-week boost to the minimum wage, The Age reports that the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia has argued any increase to wages during the pandemic will only drive unemployment.

‘WE’LL PROBS GO THE OPPOSITE WAY’: MORRISON

Scott Morrison has flagged a new, distinctly less “rigid” industrial compact between workers, employers, unions and government in an interview with The Australian ($).

While Morrison spoke optimistically about continuing constructive work with unions, he hit out at Labor’s trying to “undermine” JobKeeper — i.e. them attempting to include universities and casuals — and apparent rhetoric for “driving up wages artificially, higher taxes, and big spending programs”.

POLL POSITION: The news comes as the Coalition jumps to a post-COVID Newspoll ($) high of 51-49, while Labor leader Anthony Albanese claws back a whopping single point trailing Morrison in preferred PM 26-59.

STATE WRAP

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

People will die. People do die. People my age die … People have to take responsibility for their own lives. Kim Fennebresque

While Fennebresque might come off as a little callous, Vanity Fair wants us to know that the Wall Street investment banker is an at-risk, 70 years old smoker who has had double pneumonia three times (not mentioned: a net worth of at least $2.5 million dollars).

THE COMMENTARIAT

Coronavirus: It’s time to take care of business ($) — Jennifer Oriel (The Australian): “The federal government is preparing to manage the increase in COVID-19 cases that will come with the reopening of the economy. It faces the task of balancing health advice with fiscal repair and a plan for prosperity. However, a reform package that features significant reduction in government spending is yet to ­appear. Neither major party has committed to rationalising programs, projects or the public sector.”

The government will spend $48 million to safeguard mental health. Extending JobKeeper would safeguard it even more — Anthony Jorm (The Conversation): “Mental health experts have warned of a “second curve” of mental ill-health in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. This will result from widespread anxiety and depression, both about the disease itself and the knock-on social and economic effects of the lockdown.”

As I learn to live in freedom, Australia is still tormenting refugees — Behrouz Boochani (The Sydney Morning Herald): “The Portuguese government granted full residency rights (temporarily) to all immigrants and people seeking asylum. The British government released hundreds of refugees from detention centres. But in Australia hundreds of innocent refugees have been standing on hotel balconies just staring at a city and hoping that eventually they will be spared this life-threatening situation; the refugees remain imprisoned in hotel rooms.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Jane Halton, chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation set up in 2017 in Davos, will speak in-conversation at The National Press Club.

Tasmania

From today, measures in Tasmania will allow up to five visitors in households, gatherings of up to 10 people (not including event or premises staff) for indoor venues and outdoor gatherings.

Western Australia

Western Australia will allow indoor and outdoor non-work gatherings of up to 20 people.

Rockhampton, Queensland

State Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will, along with Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles, interview management of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre on how a nurse was able to work before testing positive for COVID-19.