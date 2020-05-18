Throwing in the towel was the TV programming strategy on Sunday adopted by Seven and the ABC.
Networks throw in the towel on programming for Sunday night
Network programmers have thrown in the towel, judging by some programming on Sunday night.
Network programmers have thrown in the towel, judging by some programming on Sunday night.
Throwing in the towel was the TV programming strategy on Sunday adopted by Seven and the ABC.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.