The COVID-19 crisis in journalism is making inroads into the businesses of some of the biggest and most secure titles in the global media.
Coronavirus / Media
Hundreds of media jobs cut as pandemic hits even the most secure titles
Even the best-known and well-established news titles in the world are cutting jobs to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.