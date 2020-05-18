As Australia prepares to gradually relax the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) that have led to our success in containing COVID-19, it is crucial that we have the correct narrative about what is behind us, and what lies ahead.
Hindsight is 20/20: how false narratives could hurt us going forward
Australia has been relatively successful in the fight against COVID-19. What comes next is the fight for the narrative.
