US economic collapse further reveals gender impacts of crisis

The US economy is facing catastrophe and witnessing what might be a second wave of job losses brought on by the pandemic.

(Image: Wikimedia) The economic news out of the US continues to worsen even as the daily death toll once again rises into the thousands. According to a Federal Reserve report on Friday, industrial output fell 11.2% in April, including a 13.7% fall in manufacturing output, the largest decline in the 101-year history of the series.