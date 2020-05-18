Coronavirus Coronavirus Business

Time to dump anti-dumping before it inflicts more damage on Australia

Getting rid of tariffs will deliver big wins to businesses and consumers and go some way towards healing the growing rift with China.

(Image: Unsplash/Kyle Ryan) After several years of warnings from the Productivity Commission on the enormous problems caused by Australia's abuse of anti-dumping to prop up inefficient industries, some sections of the media have finally worked out it's a problem.