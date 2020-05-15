Australia's relationship with China is under serious strain, but the United States looks increasingly like a failed state, leaving us between a rock and a hard place. Meanwhile, the Northern Territory gloats at the rest of the country, and some virus optimism perhaps?
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
As America collapses, our relationship with China deteriorates
The US is looking increasingly like a failed state. Find out what's going on in the latest edition of Virus Watch.
