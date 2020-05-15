Indicative bids for Virgin Australia are due in today, after which administrator Deloitte and its advisers from Morgan Stanley will give three to five consortia the green light to proceed through to the final round next month.
D-Day for Virgin Australia as creditors stand to lose billions
Unsecured creditors of Virgin Australia are unlikely to see much of a return on their billions of dollars in exposure.
