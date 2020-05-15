As money pours from government coffers all around the world, it's time to fundamentally rethink our understanding of economic principles.
Coronavirus / Reshaping Oz
The pandemic stimulus proves that radical economic change is possible
The old theory that deficits are an evil to be avoided is making way for a new one: they're a healthy way to boost the economy.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.