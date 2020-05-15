Weekend Read Weekend Read Politics

For a new breed of right-wing ideologues, ‘wrecking crew’ politics isn’t fast enough

Meet the 'occult right' — traditionalist conservatives attempting to rapidly destroy the organisations they have been put in charge of.

President Donald Trump (Image: AP/Alex Brandon) Twelve years ago, the iconoclastic American left commentator Thomas Frank published The Wrecking Crew, one of those books that irritates because it points out a structure of reality that suddenly feels obvious but was obscured by the very reality it had created.