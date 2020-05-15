One area where the Coalition is fully entitled to economic bragging rights is participation.
Coronavirus / The Road Out
A decade of hard yakka on participation lost in jobs disaster
The Coalition has presided over a major achievement in workforce participation, but all of that has been undone in a single month. Australia's participation rate may take a long time to recover.
