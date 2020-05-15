The government's proposed scheme to enable foreign intelligence services to spy on Australians will enable Australia's intelligence agencies to circumvent measures designed to protect journalists from unfettered pursuit of their sources.
Dutton opens door to new surveillance of journalists via foreign orders
The government is planning to give itself the power to override restrictions on accessing journalists' data as part of a deal with the United States to spy on each others' citizens.
