Dutton opens door to new surveillance of journalists via foreign orders

The government is planning to give itself the power to override restrictions on accessing journalists' data as part of a deal with the United States to spy on each others' citizens.

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (Image: AAP/Darren England) The government's proposed scheme to enable foreign intelligence services to spy on Australians will enable Australia's intelligence agencies to circumvent measures designed to protect journalists from unfettered pursuit of their sources.