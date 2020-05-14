The pubs reopen, while some airlines plan an ambitious return. But like most days during the pandemic, the news is mostly bad. In fact, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the coronavirus might never go away.
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
We may never be free of the virus
The pubs are about to reopen... kinda. But aside from that, it's mostly bad news.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.