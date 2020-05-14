The first hard evidence of the impact on employment of the pandemic lockdown has been unveiled by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) this morning in the jobs data for April.
Coronavirus / The Road Out
Scale of jobs collapse revealed as calls for more stimulus ramp up in US
The ABS has revealed 2.7 million Australians have had their jobs affected by the pandemic, with 900,000 losing their jobs completely and 1.8 million losing hours or being stood down. Meanwhile, in the US, the economic debate is increasingly centred around the need for more stimulus.
