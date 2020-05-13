The New South Wales Government faces an integrity test over fast-tracking the final approval for the Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro electricity project in Kosciuszko National Park.
Let ‘er rip! Snowy 2.0 project now an integrity test for Gladys Berejiklian
As the NSW Government pushes ahead with planning approval for Snowy 2.0, experts are worried the benefits won't outweigh the costs.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.