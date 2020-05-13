“Is that a dead parrot?” asked Crikey in the subject line of yesterday’s edition, bringing back a flood of memories about the important contribution Alan Jones has made to our little e-zine over the past 20 years.
Parrot Droppings redux: Crikey’s role in the rise and fall of Alan Jones
It's taken two decades but now there'll be no more bird watching, no more defamation suits, no more bile. And that is a very good thing.
