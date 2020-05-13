Government ducks the real question: what to do about the snapback to stagnation?

The government is refusing to talk about the economy beyond the end of June — because it would raise the question of how it plans to address persistent high unemployment.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) Josh Frydenberg should have saved himself the inconvenience of a few hours in isolation and issued yesterday’s “ministerial statement on the economy” as a media release.