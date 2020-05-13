As Scott Morrison and other leaders begin to eye a return to something approaching normal, they must be a little jealous as they cast their eye towards China.
China uses COVID cover to push on with South China Sea expansion
As the US reels from the COVID-19 pandemic and Australia stares down an economic black hole, China is shoring up its gains in the disputed South China Sea.
