Coronavirus Coronavirus World

China uses COVID cover to push on with South China Sea expansion

As the US reels from the COVID-19 pandemic and Australia stares down an economic black hole, China is shoring up its gains in the disputed South China Sea.

Chinese honour guard raise the Chinese flag during the commissioning ceremony of China's Shandong aircraft carrier (Image: Li Gang) As Scott Morrison and other leaders begin to eye a return to something approaching normal, they must be a little jealous as they cast their eye towards China.