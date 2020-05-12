Restrictions ease in Australia and around the world. But not everyone is ready. We try to unpack some of the numbers being thrown around about the economic costs of the pandemic. And while Australian journalists should not be clapped under any circumstances, in some countries they’re really risking it.
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
Just how long till the economy bounces back?
Crikey helps cut through all the numbers on the cost of coronavirus. Plus, Victoria heads back to school, and Boris loses breakfast TV.
