Want fries with that app? The good burghers of fast food get on COVIDSafe train
Fast food giants want you to download COVIDSafe, Gerard Boyce returns to the Fair Work spotlight, and Scott Morrison's history of when it is and isn't OK to protest.
Fast food giants want you to download COVIDSafe, Gerard Boyce returns to the Fair Work spotlight, and Scott Morrison's history of when it is and isn't OK to protest.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.