Life after Eden: Kelly joins a tech force of evil with eyes on Australian government contracts

A former Labor MP has joined a company ranked as one of the most evil in the tech world, which has been growing its presence in Australia.

Labor MP Mike Kelly at a press conference announcing his retirement from parliament (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) The decision by Labor MP Mike Kelly, who has resigned his seat of Eden-Monaro for health reasons, to take a position with US data mining firm Palantir, has again shone a light on a company regularly identified as one of the most evil in the tech sector.