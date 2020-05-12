While debate over future immigration levels continues to simmer, yesterday the Master Builders Association (MBA) provided a small glimpse of what the economic future might look like with lower levels of new arrivals and less demand for housing.
Coronavirus / Economy
Looming construction crisis shows slow, deep burn of virus
New forecasts from the construction sector suggest one of Australia's biggest employers will be struggling well into the mid-2020s.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.