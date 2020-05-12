For decades, the UK city of Birmingham was a monument to concrete and urban alienation, the legacy of post-war clearing. "They love their concrete the Brummies", one bewildered British Labour MP once remarked.
The man who changed what unions could and should do. Vale, Jack Mundey
Union leader Jack Mundey's monument is the city he saved, and the democratic and radical impulse written down in stone and streets.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.