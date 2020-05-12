The man who changed what unions could and should do. Vale, Jack Mundey

Union leader Jack Mundey's monument is the city he saved, and the democratic and radical impulse written down in stone and streets.

Jack Mundey (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins) For decades, the UK city of Birmingham was a monument to concrete and urban alienation, the legacy of post-war clearing. "They love their concrete the Brummies", one bewildered British Labour MP once remarked.