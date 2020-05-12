Nine’s night with Lego Masters averaging 1.59 million. Seven’s hour of news dominated with 1.99 million for the hour -- 460,000 ahead of Nine’s average of 1.53 million. MasterChef averaged 1.12 million, but that was not enough for the national top 10, unlike Have You Been Paying Attention’s 1.14 million.
Trivia nerds beat kitchen nerds at the post
Have You Been Paying Attention narrowly beat MasterChef into the top ten.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.