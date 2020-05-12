Have You Been Paying Attention narrowly beat MasterChef into the top ten.

Nine’s night with Lego Masters averaging 1.59 million. Seven’s hour of news dominated with 1.99 million for the hour -- 460,000 ahead of Nine’s average of 1.53 million. MasterChef averaged 1.12 million, but that was not enough for the national top 10, unlike Have You Been Paying Attention’s 1.14 million.