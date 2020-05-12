There’s been a lot of talk recently about how tough this COVID-19 business is for people with mental health issues, fears about exacerbation of anxiety and depression, a possible spike in suicides.
Coronavirus / The Road Out
COVID-19 and mental health: an already broken system needs to be fixed now
Our mental health services have long been underfunded and sub-standard. We need to do more than slap a few bandaids on once COVID-19 is over.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.