The prime minister says Alan Jones has always done the right thing by his country. What could he be referring to?

“You have always done the right thing by your country,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison cooed in the direction of retiring shock jock and furious turtle/human hybrid Alan Jones this morning.

But which of Jones’ many contributions to public life in Australia could Morrison be referring to?

Could it be his assertion — broadcast to his largely elderly audience from his country estate — that the panic around coronovirus was exaggerated?

His casual use of racial slurs?

Or perhaps Morrison means the time Jones said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should have a sock “shoved down her throat”?

It’s probably not the time he told a group of University of Sydney young libs that then-prime minister Julia Gillard’s recently deceased father had died of shame, given that wasn’t meant for public consumption. His stated desire to put Gillard in a chaff bag and dump her in the ocean was on air, so maybe it’s that?

Maybe it’s the hundreds of thousands of dollars he’s put into the economy in defamation payouts? Then again, Morrison’s a locally-minded politician, so we suspect what he actually means is all the work Jones did to put Cronulla (in the east of Morrison’s electorate of Cook) and all the “Middle Eastern grubs” who lived there on the map in 2005.

“Happy Retirement AJ! Thanks for everything!”

Of course, putting Morrison in the shade as the most staggering response to the news was that of ABC’s Media Watch — a show, in case you need reminding, about holding powerful voices to account and revealing dishonesty and irresponsible journalism, and which broke the cash for comment story:

If this was intended as deadpan irony, it categorically failed to land, and regardless, it’s well established that Twitter is not the format for deadpan irony.

Readers, we simply can’t narrow it down — help us decide by letting us know your favourite Jones moment.