Alan Jones (AKA The Parrot) might be quitting radio, but from the tenor of his exit comments, he will still be around to snarl at his enemies from pulpits he has carefully nurtured at News Corp.
Alan Jones retires from 2GB to spend more time with News Corp
2GB broadcaster Alan Jones will retire from radio at the end of the month, and the loss will cost station owner Nine in advertising revenue.
