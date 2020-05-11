Protesters and conspiracy theorists rallied in Melbourne yesterday protesting lockdown restrictions, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison considers winding back JobKeeper and JobSeeker against Labor’s advice.
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
Protests, conspiracy theories and new cases in China
As protesters rallied in Melbourne, Labor has advice for the government on the economy, and China has recorded more cases.
