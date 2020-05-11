Kishor Napier-Raman

Reporter

Before joining Crikey in 2018, Kishor was an editor of the University of Sydney’s student paper Honi Soit, an intern at The Sydney Morning Herald on the state news beat, a casual legal reporter for Justinian and the Gazette of Law and Journalism, and a research assistant at the Australian Human Rights Commission. In his spare time, he is completing a law degree at the University of Sydney. Kishor will be covering issues with respect to immigration, race and religion.