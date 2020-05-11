Here is the latest on coronavirus social distancing rules in Western Australia. This article will be updated on a regular basis to keep you informed.

Western Australia has seen the most significant easing of coronavirus social distancing rules across Australia. Since April 27, the number of people allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings has increased to 10 people from the previous two-person rule.

From May 18, Western Australia will enter phase two which will further loosen up the current restrictions.

Social distancing

Up to 10 people can now convene in indoor and outdoor spaces in Western Australia, as long as responsible social distancing is maintained.

Residents of Western Australia are allowed to leave the home for recreational activities such as picnics, camping, fishing and boating.

The number of people who can attend weddings and funerals has increased from five to 10 people.

At present, all other restrictions are still in place. This means all public playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor gyms will remain closed.

Restaurants, cafes, food courts and food vans are still restricted, with takeaway and delivery services the only approved options. Those picking up deliveries will need to maintain the four-square-metre rule.

The Western Australian government says the public should continue to practice social distancing responsibly.

Reasons Western Australians are permitted to leave their homes include:

Shopping for essential items

Medical or health-care needs, including compassionate requirements

Exercising, including outdoor personal training (up to 10 people) without shared equipment

Working, training or university studies, where remote learning is unavailable

Childcare or school

Non-contact recreational activities, such as private picnics in the park, fishing, boating, hiking and camping — all in compliance with travel restrictions and the 10-person rule

Open houses and display village openings, with appropriate record-keeping and hygiene practices in place, and in compliance with the 10-person rule.

Education

Public schools in Western Australia have been open since April 29, with Years 11 and 12 strongly recommended to attend classes, although the decision for students to return to school is at the discretion of parents and carers at this point.

Distance education packages and resources are being made available for students who are continuing to learn from home.

The re-opening of schools, as well as distance education packages, will be accessed over the next three weeks, with necessary changes to be made depending on the outcome of sending students back to school.

To ensure safe social distancing is maintained, parents will be required to drop children at the school gate and not enter school grounds. School canteens will only be providing takeaway services and school swimming pools will be closed.

Large gatherings such as school assemblies, camps, excursions and inter-school activities will not be permitted.

Work

The unemployment rate is now over 10% in Western Australia. That’s 150,000 people who have lost their jobs since the pandemic began.

There are currently no definitive answers on when most workers will return to working from their offices.

Travel

From March 31, Western Australians have not been allowed to travel outside of their region. Western Australian intrastate travel is defined as movement through the boundaries of the regions of Western Australia.

These regions include:

Perth and Peel (due to their proximity, the Perth and Peel regions form one region)

South West

Great Southern

Goldfields-Esperance (stronger restrictions apply)

Mid-West

Wheatbelt

Gascoyne

Pilbara (stronger restrictions apply to parts of the Shire of East Pilbara)

Kimberley (stronger restrictions apply to the entire Kimberley region).

Exceptions to crossing intrastate borders are in place for those who are travelling for work, seeking medical care, or returning to their place of residence. There are also exceptions for people who need to travel on compassionate grounds, or who don’t have access to essential goods or services in their regions, as well as for those who need to attend educational facilities outside of their region or who are transporting freight.

Currently, you cannot enter Western Australia unless an exemption has been granted.

From April 29, the free orange school bus service has been operating as before. From May 4, public transport will be operating at 70% of the normal weekday timetable.

What’s open?

Grocery stores

Shopping centres

Food markets

Restaurants and cafes (with restrictions)

Certain retail stores (with restrictions)

Chemists

Medical centres

Petrol stations

Some public parks and walking trails

State schools

Universities

Banks

Childcare services

Freight and delivery services

Restrictions are still in place for the following businesses, premises and places:

food and drink

retail

beauty and personal care services

entertainment venues

leisure and recreation

non-residential institutions.

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

Police officers can issue fines of $1,000 to individuals and $5,000 for businesses that disobey the rules. To date, drones have also been used to break up public social gatherings and social distancing messages have been played through speakers in public areas to encourage people to adhere to the rules.