Here is the latest on coronavirus social distancing rules in South Australia. This article will be updated on a regular basis to keep you informed.

South Australia entered stage one of their roadmap to recovery today, May 11.

Here is the latest update on:

Social distancing in South Australia

Education

Work

Travel

What’s open?

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

Social distancing in South Australia

Technically speaking, there were no restrictions on leaving the home to date, and the two-person rule was not enforceable with fines only being issued to persons gathering in groups of 10 or more.

However, it is compulsory to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from those around you, and people aged over 70 were told to isolate wherever possible. People aged over 60 with pre-existing health conditions and Indigenous people over 50 have also been urged to stay at home.

Premier Steven Marshall says the goal is to get people back to work as quickly and safely as possible. As it stands, there are reports that restrictions on funerals and regional travel will be the first to be modified early next week.

While there were no strict or law-binding restrictions on individuals leaving the home, South Australians were urged to only leave the home when necessary and not to gather in groups of more than 10 people.

(Image: Government of South Australia)

Education

South Australian schools returned to face-to-face teaching at the beginning of term two.

Attendance in South Australian schools has now reached 70% and it is expected “business will be back to usual” in the next three weeks.

The government has committed $10 million to extra school cleaning protocols.

Work

In South Australia, the workforce is urged to continue working from home, where remote work is possible.

Where remote work is not possible, workers are still allowed to attend offices, factories or construction sites, even if there are more than 10 people present in these workspaces.

Travel

There are no travel restrictions within South Australia, however, non-essential travel is discouraged.

If you are travelling interstate, there are border control checkpoints operating throughout South Australia. Travellers will be questioned on their travel plans, and police officers are patrolling both main roads and quieter roads.

Non-essential travellers will still be able to enter South Australia but will be required to

identify a suitable place of quarantine

travel directly to that location

self-quarantine at that location for 14 days.

South Australian police have the right to carry out periodic spot checks on those who have travelled interstate to ensure they are self-isolating.

What’s open?

Grocery stores

Shopping centres

Restaurants and cafes (with restrictions)

Certain retail stores (with restrictions)

Chemists

Medical centres

Petrol stations

Some public parks and walking trails

State schools

Universities

Banks

Childcare services

Freight and delivery services.

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

Police officers can issue fines of $1,000 to those who are gathering in groups of more than 10 people.