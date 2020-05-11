Here is the latest on coronavirus social distancing rules in Queensland. This article will be updated regularly to keep you informed.

A roadmap to recovery in and an easing of social distancing in Queensland was announced today, May 11. Stage one will commence on May 15.

Social distancing in Queensland

As it stands, Queensland residents can:

Have two visitors over to their homes at a time

Participate in recreational activities within 50 kilometres of their homes, such as going for a picnic, visiting a national park, and driving a privately owned car, motorcycle, jet ski or other vehicle for the purpose of enjoyment

Visit the doctor, health care services or hospitals for purposes other than coronavirus.

In public places, the two-person rule is still in effect, which means you cannot have group gatherings in public places, but you can meet one other person when you leave home.

As it stands, Queenslanders can now leave their homes for the following reasons:

Visiting close friends or family

Engaging in recreational activities within 50km of home

Attaining essential goods or services, such as grocery shopping or picking up a medical prescription

Exercising

Working or volunteering

Providing education or childcare

Taking your children to their place of education or childcare

Fulfilling child custody agreements

Providing or receiving essential goods or services

Escaping harm

Seeking out medical care

Following court or lawful directions

Visiting terminally ill family or providing care to sick family members.

Education

From May 11, Queensland state school students in kindergarten, prep, Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12, will be returning to school and community kindergartens.

Students in years two through to 10 will continue learning from home unless their circumstances mean that they cannot. These students will be allowed to return to school on May 25 if transmission rates remain low.

Social distancing will continue as restrictions and school closures begin to be eased back. Schools will:

Use larger, alternative locations or classrooms within the school

Designate drop-off/pick-up points for parents in spacious areas

Make use of outdoor learning spaces

Stagger lunch breaks, start and finish times, and other activities to reduce the volume of movement.

The easing of restrictions in state schools will be closely assessed and changes will be implemented should there be any negative fallout from schools reopening.

Work

While a number of non-essential businesses may begin to start re-opening, there isn’t a definitive answer on when most Queenslanders will return to work.

It has been hypothesised that workplaces will not all be open and fully functional before all schools are open. The success of all schools reopening rests on low, or no, coronavirus transmission rates, so getting back to work will depend on how schools fare.

Travel

From March 25, Queensland closed its borders and only Queensland residents, residents of border communities undertaking essential activities, and those considered an ‘exempt person’, are allowed to enter Queensland via air, sea, rail or road from another state or territory.

These restrictions are still in place, however, Queensland residents can now travel 50 kilometres from their homes for enjoyment, as opposed to necessity.

What businesses are allowed to reopen in Queensland?

Real estate auctions

Open house inspections

Outdoor and indoor markets

Hairdressers and barbers

Tattoo and piercing parlours

Physiotherapy clinics

Chiropractors

Spa and massage parlours (provided by health practitioners registered under the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law)

Drive-in cinemas

Community and recreation centres.

What will stay the same?

All businesses that remained open during the coronavirus lockdown, such as those that were deemed as essential services, will continue to do so, however, social distancing rules are still in place.

Weddings may still only be attended by five people and funerals may be attended by 10 people. Those in attendance of both will need to adhere to the one-person-per-four-square-metres rule.

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

Despite restrictions being eased in Queensland, police officers still have the power to issue on-the-spot-fines for a breach of the rules that are still in place.

Fines for individuals are $1,334.50 and fines for corporations are $6,672.50. Courts can issue maximum penalties that are ten times the fines cited.