Here is the latest on social distancing in New South Wales. This article will be updated on a regular basis to keep you informed.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced that social distancing rules in New South Wales will be eased this coming Friday, May 15.

Here is the latest update on:

Social distancing

Education

Work

Travel

What’s open?

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

Social distancing

From May 1, up to two adults and dependent children are now allowed to visit another person’s home to provide care and support. Care and support have been defined as anything that will help another’s mental or physical health.

Those who are receiving care or support from people who do not live in their household can have as many visitors as they like per day, but there can be no more than two people visiting at one time. Social distancing precautions, such as staying at least 1.5 metres apart, still apply.

While there are now allowed to be gatherings of more than two people in residential areas, the limit of two people gathering in public spaces remains the same.

The public must stay at home unless they are going to:

work (where you can’t work remotely)

school or an educational institution

shop for food or other goods and services

seek medical care, or care for others

exercise.

Exceptions to the above rules include:

Leaving the home to avoid injury or illness or escape the risk of harm

Leaving the home to deal with emergencies

Leaving the home on compassionate grounds

Leaving the home to access childcare

Leaving the home to provide care or assistance (including personal care) to a vulnerable person or to provide emergency assistance

Leaving the home to attend a wedding (limited to a total of five people) or funeral (limited to a total of 10 people, excluding the person/s necessary to conduct the funeral e.g. funeral director)

Leaving the home to move to a new place of residence, or between your different places of residence (a holiday is not an acceptable reason)

Leaving the home to donate blood

Leaving the home to undertake legal obligations

Leaving the home to access social services, employment services, services provided to victims (including as victims of crime), domestic violence services, and mental health services

Leaving the home to continue existing arrangements for access to, and contact between, parents and children, for children who do not live in. the same household as their parents or one of their parents

Leaving the home if you are a priest, minister of religion or member of a religious order, to go to a place of worship or to provide pastoral care.

Education

From today, May 11, students will begin to attend school one day per week. The number of students attending school is expected to increase gradually over the coming weeks.

Work

While there is still no clear indication as to when most workers in NSW will return to work, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said work restrictions would be assessed on a regular basis and new guidelines regarding work could be passed in May. Berejiklian caveated this promise with a warning that “every time you relax a restriction, more people will get sick, more people will die”.

Travel

If you are travelling for an essential reason and are following social distancing rules, there are no limits on how far you can travel within NSW.

If you are using private modes of transport, social distancing rules apply and you should only travel with members of your household.

There are currently no restrictions on using public transport, however, the public is urged to remain in their households unless it is essential they leave the home. If you do need to use public transport, you should maintain a safe distance, avoid touching surfaces where possible and disinfect or wash your hands once you are off the mode of public transport.

There are no restrictions on crossing the NSW border, however, the border rules of other states will apply to you if you cross them and you need to have a reasonable reason to travel.

What’s open?

Grocery stores

Bottle shops

Truck shops

Chemist

Doctors and medical centres

Hospitals

Pathology services

Physiotherapy services

Remedial or therapeutic massage services

Childcare facilities

TAFE and educational colleges

Universities

Schools

Youth hostels

Crisis and temporary accommodation

Disability or aged care facilities

Hotels, motels or other accommodation

Fibre and crop auctions

Auctions for food supply (including livestock auctions for food supply)

Foodbanks and homeless shelters

Places of work that involve tasks that cannot be carried out remotely, such as construction sites, farms, mines and cafes.

What are the fines if you don’t follow the rules?

As per orders made under the Public Health ACT 2010, a breach of social distancing laws and regulations could amount in the maximum penalty for an individual of $11,000, or imprisonment for six months, or both. A further $5,500 penalty may apply for each day the offence continues. The NSW Police may also issue on-the-spot fines of $1,000 for an offence.

In the case of corporations, the maximum penalty is $55,000 and a further $27,500 penalty may apply for each day the offence continues.