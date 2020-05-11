Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

Lies, damn lies and statistics: grim jobs numbers hiding an even scarier reality

Statistical challenges meant the US unemployment figure was far worse than reported. Around the world, statisticians are having to cope with problems created by the pandemic and government responses to it.

(Image: AP/J. Scott Applewhite) You likely heard of the frightening unemployment number from the US on Friday their time: the unemployment rate rose to 14.7%, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April. Just two months ago, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, a 50-year low. The rise means the jobless rate is now worse than at any time since the Great Depression.