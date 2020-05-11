Coronavirus Coronavirus Reshaping Oz

Government to the rescue of old media. But is it just a pause in extinction?

The media dinosaurs are stomping their feet for government assistance. But will it be enough to save them from the COVID-19 meteor?

Right now, Australia’s news media dinosaurs are standing on the cliffs of the Yucatan Peninsula roaring out to the government to come -- come quick! -- to rescue them from the impact of the COVID-19 meteor.

About the Author Christopher Warren Christopher Warren is an Australian journalist and writer. He was federal secretary of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance until April 2015, and is immediate past president of the International Federation of Journalists.