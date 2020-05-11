Tim Hutton is a high school English teacher based in Brisbane, he tells Crikey how the nature of teaching has changed since COVID-19 hit.
Coronavirus / On The Frontline
‘We are being talked over and talked about, but rarely talked to’
A high school teacher details what life has been like under COVID-19, and why it's time for the system to do 'some learning of its own for once'.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.