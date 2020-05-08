Today, Australians get long-awaited details on what the road back to normal will look like, while our success puts us in an elite club of “first mover” nations. Meanwhile, the NRL continues to provide the kind of off-field drama that would make a TV miniseries. Plus, who’s afraid of video-conferencing?
Coronavirus / Virus Watch
The road out begins, anti-vaxxers get a win
National cabinet is set to announce a plan to reopen the country, while the NRL caves to anti-vaxxers. Catch up with these stories and all the other latest coronavirus news.
