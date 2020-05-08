The pandemic continues to serve up illuminating examples of the mindset of worried neoliberals, who fear they are watching the gains of the last 30 years crumbling before their eyes.
Coronavirus / Politics
Neoliberals urge policymakers to take the road to Beijing — putting profits first and national security aside
For neoliberals and big business, sovereignty should be a distant second to maximising economic growth. That's why they're backing China rather than Australia.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.