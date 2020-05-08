Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

Neoliberals urge policymakers to take the road to Beijing — putting profits first and national security aside

For neoliberals and big business, sovereignty should be a distant second to maximising economic growth. That's why they're backing China rather than Australia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) The pandemic continues to serve up illuminating examples of the mindset of worried neoliberals, who fear they are watching the gains of the last 30 years crumbling before their eyes.