Australia’s fifth biggest bank Macquarie Group released its full year results this morning. After a deluge of reporting over the past two weeks, we’ve now a good sense of how our banking giants are coping with the COVID-19 crisis.
Coronavirus / Business
Millionaires’ factory delivers the goods again as banks hit by $3.5b in bad debt
New results show that even amid a pandemic and a wave of bad debt, banks are raking in cash.
