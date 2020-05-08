Crims take advantage of a crisis, anti-vaxxers stick to their guns, and Angus Taylor strikes again! Catch up with the news stories you might have missed.

(Image: Adobe)

As rankings of Angus Taylor controversies go, this one would likely not even break the teens. It doesn’t involve the energy minister seeking money for coal-fired power plants via renewable energy funds, or documents of bizarre providence regarding the Sydney lord mayor’s imaginary travel expenses, or the illegal destruction of endangered native grasslands. If nothing else, one must admire the magnificent variety of dramas which so bedevil him.